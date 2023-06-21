Beck and Phoenix Share Infectious New Single “Odyssey”

Home News Roy Lott June 21st, 2023 - 9:53 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Beck and Phoenix have teamed up to create an utterly infectious summer anthem in “Odyssey,” a landmark collaboration out today via Capitol Records.

The track is written, produced and performed by Beck and Phoenix, and mixed by Serban Ghenea. The groovy tune sees Beck and Thomas Mars’ vocals combined in a heavenly euphoric sound that comes just in time for summer and is one to add to the pool party playlist. Check it out below.

The new track is also the same name as their previously announced co-headlining tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 19-city run kicks off on Tuesday, August 1st in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena, with stops including the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and both artists’ headlining return to New York’s Madison Square Garden, before wrapping up September 10th in Columbia, MD at Merriweather Post Pavilion. The tour will feature an array of support artists described by Beck and Mars as a “class of ’23” lineup, featuring Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Weyes Blood on select dates with Sir Chloe. Tickets are on sale now.