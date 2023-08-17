The Strokes Joined By Weyes Blood Onstage For Performance of “Modern Girls & Old Fashioned Men”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 17th, 2023 - 3:11 PM

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to nme.com, rock band The Strokes were joined on stage by artist Weyes Blood for a performance of the track “Modern” Girls & Old Fashioned Men.”

The concert was held at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 14 where the show marked The Strokes‘s first performance in Colorado in 17 years. The concert was the band’s first in the state since 2006, and followed on from a series of live shows held across Asia.

But the night became more magical for fans when Blood joined The Strokes to perform “Modern” Girls & Old Fashioned Men.” The moment took place just five songs into the 19 track setlist.

The 2004 song originally appeared as the B-side to The Strokes‘s song “Reptilia” and it was released in collaboration with Regina Spektor. The performance marked the first time “Modern” Girls & Old Fashioned Men” was played on the band’s current tour and just the second time it had been aired out in 20 years.