Will Butler + Sister Squares Shares Dynamic New Single “Stop Talking”

According to stereogum.com, former Arcade Fire band member Will Butler will soon be releasing a new album with his backing band Sister Squares, titled Will Butler + Sister Squares. Previously, the group have released the songs “Willows,” “Arrow Of Time” and “Long Grass.”
And now, Will Butler + Sister Squares have shared the song “Stop Talking,” which is a highly quality tune that consists of burbling synth-rock that feels like it could a soundtrack to a tense montage on The Americans album.
Also the song does have a Arcade Fire fire vibe due to how the instrumentation fills the air with rock.pop bliss while the vocal performances serenades the ears with bittersweet melody.
In the following statement Butler talks about the meaning behind the group’s latest song.
“This is one of the “dream songs” on the record. Emotion in dreams; dreams in reality; tired and confused. Stop talking; there’s nothing to say; not sure if it functions as a dismissal Stop!, or as a sign of love You don’t have to say it; I already know; I think, like a lot of communication between people who love each other—a little of both? Like, this song is full of fear; someone expressing fear to their partner, and the partner being like, there’s nothing to fear, and also, shut up, quit being crazy.That’s not exactly it, but there’s something of that here.”