Will Butler + Sister Squares Shares Dynamic New Single “Stop Talking”

August 29th, 2023

According to stereogum.com, former Arcade Fire band member Will Butler will soon be releasing a new album with his backing band Sister Squares, titled Will Butler + Sister Squares. Previously, the group have released the songs “Willows,” “Arrow Of Time” and “Long Grass.”

And now, Will Butler + Sister Squares have shared the song “Stop Talking,” which is a highly quality tune that consists of burbling synth-rock that feels like it could a soundtrack to a tense montage on The Americans album.

Also the song does have a Arcade Fire fire vibe due to how the instrumentation fills the air with rock.pop bliss while the vocal performances serenades the ears with bittersweet melody.

In the following statement Butler talks about the meaning behind the group’s latest song.