Will Butler + Sister Squares Announces New Album Self-Titled for Sept 2023 Release and Share New Song “Long Grass”

Will Butler + Sister Squares announced their new self titled album will be out on September 22 on Merge and in light of the happy news, the group present their lead single and music video called “Long Grass.”

The band played a run of shows in August last year and after coming home, the band regrouped at Figure 8 Studios in Brooklyn. The album is equal parts from Figure 8, group experiments from Will Buter’s basement and sessions in Miles Francis’s Synthia Studio.

“Long Grass” is like a Harry Styles song with 20 more years of life behind it. I had read this novella called Jamila by a Soviet/Kyrgyz author named Chingiz Aitmatov from the 50s.” says Butler.

The artist adds: “It’s about an artist looking back on his childhood in a small town in Kyrgyzstan in WWII. It’s about love, and becoming an artist, and melancholy, and vast landscapes with a single train track running through them. And it reminded me of young adulthood, of wandering moodily down the train tracks. Maybe the song is also about leaving behind the things that formed us, but trying to remember the world as it used to be?”

Will Butler + Sister Squares Tracklist

1. Open

2. Stop Talking

3. Willows

4. Long Grass

5. Me & My Friends

6. Saturday Night

7. Car Crash

8. Sunlight

9. Arrow of Time

10. I Am Standing in a Room

11. Good Friday, 1613

12. Old Year

13. Hee Loop

14. The Window