Former Arcade Fire Bandmember Will Butler Drops Eerie Solo Songs “A Stranger’s House” and “Nearer to Thee”

Will Butler, formerly of Arcade Fire, has recently released two new singles, “A Stranger’s House” and “Nearer to Thee” as his return to music outside of the group. This is his first release since Generations in 2020 and plans to hit the road on an East Coast tour throughout August.

Butler’s departure comes with many unanswered questions, but according to an account by Zane Lowe, Butler wanted to spend more time with family. The two new songs can be listened to below and “A Stranger’s House” comes alongside a music video.

These tracks are similar in sound to previous tracks by Arcade Fire, yet Butler is able to differentiate himself from the group with distinct vocal work. The video for “A Stranger’s House” is a self-directed video from Butler done in one take without cuts in the form of a social commentary.