Will Butler and Sister Squares Share Powerful New Song “Arrow of Time” with Video

According to the press release, Will Butler and Sister Squares have recently released a new single “Arrow of Time” as well as a video to accompany it. Butler had the following to say about the inspiration behind the new single, “Hawking describes the concept, in paraphrase, as ‘you might see a teacup fall off a table and smash into bits, but you never see the bits come back together. Or if you did, you would instantly be aware that time is running backwards.’”



Will Butler + Sister Squares · Arrow of Time The video itself has a home-video feel with a bit of a cozy pixelated image that brings back early 2000s nostalgia. The angles change quickly and it is truly filmed as if it was a video meant to be shared among friends as they travel into the city. There is writing on the video that makes a reference to 2025 in the past tense, which is meant to make the video seem in the future. A story and a reflection are put in words as the video has an upbeat impression but the words are ominous and reflect upon a tragedy. The sound itself has moments of techno as the music builds and at one point the lyrics repeat over and over “Get down, get down” which adds to that foreboding feeling.

They recently released a single back in June titled “Long Grass” and announced the release of an album this upcoming September, which is available for pre-order. This is all following Will Butler’s departure from the band Arcade Fire earlier in March of 2022. The press release also announced that they plan on touring this fall from September through December and will be hitting stops from Los Angeles to Paris.