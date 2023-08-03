Will Butler and Sister Squares Share Powerful New Song “Arrow of Time” with Video

According to the press release, Will Butler and Sister Squares have recently released a new single “Arrow of Time” as well as a video to accompany it. Butler had the following to say about the inspiration behind the new single, “Hawking describes the concept, in paraphrase, as ‘you might see a teacup fall off a table and smash into bits, but you never see the bits come back together. Or if you did, you would instantly be aware that time is running backwards.’”
They recently released a single back in June titled “Long Grass” and announced the release of an album this upcoming September, which is available for pre-order. This is all following Will Butler’s departure from the band Arcade Fire earlier in March of 2022. The press release also announced that they plan on touring this fall from September through December and will be hitting stops from Los Angeles to Paris.