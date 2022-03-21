Arcade Fire Founding Member Will Butler Announces Departure

Home News Tara Mobasher March 21st, 2022 - 10:56 AM

Arcade Fire’s founding member, Will Butler, has announced his departure from the band. In a statement, he said that he is ready for new things and a separation from his band of 20 years.

Butler has not appeared in the band’s performances this past week, as they prepare for the release of their upcoming album, WE. This will be their first in five years. Wolf Parade’s Dan Boeckner has been taking over for Butler in these performances, but it is currently unclear whether this will be a longterm commitment to the band.

The Canadian indie rock band was formed by Butler’s brother, Win Butler, and his wife Régine Chassagne alongside Josh Deu in 2001. Will joined the group in 2003, playing guitar alongside Richard Reed Parry, Tim Kingsbury, and later, Jeremy Gara. Arcade Fire’s first album was released and 2004, and was titled Funeral. It was followed by Neon Bible in 2007, The Suburbs in 2010, Reflektor in 2013, Everything Now in 2017 and now WE in 2022.

In his statement to Twitter, Butler stated that while he views the band members as family, he is ready to move on.

“I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete,” he said. “There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed — and the band has changed — over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things. The band are still my friends and family.”

Still, Butler has teased his upcoming solo projects, including an album and music for a play by David Adjmi, and “a few other projects.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Hi friends—

I’ve left Arcade Fire — Will Butler (@butlerwills) March 19, 2022

I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete. There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed—and the band has changed—over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things. — Will Butler (@butlerwills) March 19, 2022