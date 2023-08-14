Universal Music Group, Sony & Capitol Sue Internet Archive For Alleged Copyright Infringement

Home News Cait Stoddard August 14th, 2023 - 11:21 AM

According to consequence.net, the record labels including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and Capitol have allegedly filed a copyright lawsuit against the Internet Archive and its founder Brewster Kahle over an alleged initiative that is allegedly aimed to allegedly preserve and provide alleged free access to the alleged pre-1972 musical works from the artists Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong.

The alleged suit was filed on August 11 where the music labels allegedly claim that the alleged project allegedly violates copyright laws and allegedly argues that it is allegedly “transferring copies of those files to members of the public, Internet Archive has reproduced and distributed without authorization Plaintiffs’ protected sound recordings.”

The alleged group of plaintiffs allegedly includes: Concord Bicycle Assets, CMGI Recorded Music Assets and Arista Music, who allegedly own full or partial copyrights to some of the alleged “music in the collection and allege the recordings were illegally distributed to Internet Archive users “millions of times.”

The alleged suit goes on to allegedly claim that the alleged defendants have an alleged history of allegedly disregarding copyright law and are allegedly engaging in mass infringement: “Defendants attempt to defend their wholesale theft of generations of music under the guise of ‘preservation and research,’ but this is a smokescreen: their activities far exceed those limited purposes,” the claim reads. “Internet Archive unabashedly seeks to provide free and unlimited access to music for everyone, regardless of copyright.”