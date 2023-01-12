Dr. Dre Reaches Deal to Sell Music for Over $200 Million to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Capital

According to pitchfork.com rapper and music producer Dr. Dre will be selling most of his music assets and income streams in deals with both Universal Music Group and Shamrock Capital. The sales price is reportedly over $200 million. Pitchfork mentioned they have contacted the representatives for Dr. Dre, UMG and Shamrock for further comments.
The assets that are reportedly acquired by Shamrock Capital include Dre’s artist royalties from two of his solo albums, his share of N.W.A. artist royalties, his producer royalties and the writer’s share of a song catalog that includes Dre’s writing share of The Chronic, which is published by Sony Music Publishing.
Also UMG will reportedly acquire the master recordings for Dre’s 1992 debut LP, The Chronic which will be returning to Dre from Death Row Entertainment in August 2023, his share of Kendrick Lamar’s releases through the Top Dawg Entertainment deal with Interscope and Dre’s Aftermath imprint. It has been mentioned Dre will be reportedly keeping his share for the album Aftermath which he co-owns with Interscope.
The sale of Dre’s assets follows the cease-and-desist his lawyers have sent tp Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, who used Dre’s song “Still D.R.E.” in a video posted on Twitter. The letter promised Dre “will never grant” Green “permission to broadcast or disseminate any of his music.” It has not been said what Dre can do to stop anyone from licensing his music when the sale is over.