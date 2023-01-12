Dr. Dre Reaches Deal to Sell Music for Over $200 Million to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Capital

Home News Cait Stoddard January 12th, 2023 - 2:36 PM

According to pitchfork.com rapper and music producer Dr. Dre will be selling most of his music assets and income streams in deals with both Universal Music Group and Shamrock Capital. The sales price is reportedly over $200 million. Pitchfork mentioned they have contacted the representatives for Dr. Dre, UMG and Shamrock for further comments.

The assets that are reportedly acquired by Shamrock Capital include Dre’s artist royalties from two of his solo albums, his share of N.W.A. artist royalties, his producer royalties and the writer’s share of a song catalog that includes Dre’s writing share of The Chronic, which is published by Sony Music Publishing.

Also UMG will reportedly acquire the master recordings for Dre’s 1992 debut LP, The Chronic which will be returning to Dre from Death Row Entertainment in August 2023, his share of Kendrick Lamar’s releases through the Top Dawg Entertainment deal with Interscope and Dre’s Aftermath imprint. It has been mentioned Dre will be reportedly keeping his share for the album Aftermath which he co-owns with Interscope.