Amanda Palmer Releases a Dreamy Cover of Frank Sinatra’s “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square”

Roy Lott July 30th, 2020 - 9:04 PM

Amanda Palmer has released a new cover of Frank Sinatra’s “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square,” backed by the BBC symphony orchestra. The soothing and dreamy cover is Palmer’s first release of new music since her high fidelity ranked album Amanda Palmer & Friends Present Forty-Five Degrees: A Bushfire Charity Flash Record, released earlier this year.

In a press release, the singer-songwriter discusses the new cover, noting that she had collaborated with Jerek Bischoff, who also arranged the song. “I’m singin’ in my lowest, smokiest and emo-est voice, and he symphony playing an arrangement made just for the occasion by my beloved collaborator, jherek bischoff. She continues “he cooked up this beautiful arrangement and this track was recorded this past november (the 12th, to be exact) at the barbican, in london, during a night that neil fronted & curated called “PLAYING IN THE DARK”, when we were still in london during my european/UK tour of “there will be no intermission….in the Before Times.

The song is free to download and can be listened to below.

Palmer recently performed a small local show with her neighbors in New Zealand, where she currently resides with her son. Palmer was granted permission to perform with New Zealand’s COVID numbers decreasing. Palmer posted in a picture of the show on Instagram, captioning the picture with the setlist of the show, which she started with “Creep.” She also recently teased on social media a Dresden Dolls reunion tour and a new album, marking the duo’s first new album in 14 years.

