Grateful Dead Announces New Deluxe Set For “Wake of the Flood” 50th Anniversary

According to Consequence, The Grateful Dead celebrate the 50-year anniversary of Wake of the Flood, and in honor of this monumental achievement, they have announced a new deluxe package for the album. Wake of the Flood was a pivotal moment for the band as it was the first album without one of the founding members, Ron McKernan and it was the debut for new members, Keith and Donna Godchaux.
The deluxe version will still feature the original seven songs from the album, but will also have unreleased demo recordings of “Eyes Of the World” and “Here Comes Sunshine”, this is not the first time they have shared unreleased music, in 2020 they shared a previously unheard version of “St. Stephen.” The other side of the deluxe album will have the Grateful Dead’s concert at McGaw Memorial Hall at Northwestern University in November of 1973. There will also be limited edition vinyl, a 12-inch picture disc, a “Coke bottle clear vinyl” and a “Watermark” custom vinyl. The new deluxe package will be released on September 29 and pre-orders of the new deluxe package are now available. The band members still keep busy and grace fans with performances, just last year they performed with Wilco at the Super Rose Festival in Chicago.