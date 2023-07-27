Grateful Dead Announces New Deluxe Set For “Wake of the Flood” 50th Anniversary

Home News Anya Kennelly July 27th, 2023 - 8:09 PM

According to Consequence, The Grateful Dead celebrate the 50-year anniversary of Wake of the Flood, and in honor of this monumental achievement, they have announced a new deluxe package for the album. Wake of the Flood was a pivotal moment for the band as it was the first album without one of the founding members, Ron McKernan and it was the debut for new members, Keith and Donna Godchaux.