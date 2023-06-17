Morrissey Accuses Capitol Records Of Fascism After Shelving His Latest Album

Home News Simon Li June 17th, 2023 - 12:02 AM

The English Singer Morrissey accused Capitol Records of “Fascism” for shelving his latest album, Bonfire of Teenagers, according to NME.com.

The Singer has been identified as a far-right anti-Islam member for the political party For Britain, proven by a badge he wore during TV shows in 2019.

In 2022, the singer has already announced that he would “voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records,” despite still releasing works with them two months later. He shared that Mylie Cyrus, who has provided vocals for a song from the new album, has asked to have her voice removed from the album.

It seems that Capitol Records has shelved his latest album at the same time of his announcement, not releasing it to the public. This led Morrissey to call the record label brand of “fascism” with a “creeping culture of censorship”.

He shared that this is the embodiment of “how censorian the music industry has become,” which “does not work and nobody likes.” He pointed out that music should be the “primary democracy,” and so “here is no point banning ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ because somebody somewhere might be offended if they heard it”

Adding on, he points out that Capitol Records never showed any support for the children murdered in Manchester bonfire on 22 May 2017, and that despite they call themselves “a label of ‘diversity’ it is very difficult to see their humanity.”

He insists that “writing music should be an unrestricted open form,” and that Capitol Records “cannot observe the possibility that their artists or their potential customers have ever thought,” and have chosen to silence voices.

It is noteworthy to point out his criticism on American music executive Michelle Jubelier for helped removing Morrissey’s tenth album from the shelves believing that it would not have a great market. Now that “The same creeping culture of censorship at Capitol Records has taken place with ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, and the civic structure of Capitol now appears fascist,” he says.