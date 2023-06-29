The Smashing Pumpkins Share Official Music Video For ‘Spellbinding.” North American THE WORLD IS A VAMPIRE TOUR Starts July

Home News Cait Stoddard June 29th, 2023 - 1:27 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Rock band The Smashing Pumpkins have shared the official music video for their song “Spellbinding,” which is taken from the band’s critically acclaimed trilogy album ATUM.

Director Kevin Kerslake worked closely with Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, James Iha and Jeff Schroeder to create digital avatars of themselves, which exists within an other-worldly fictional universe that is ATUM.

In the press release Kerslake further explain the creative process behind “Spellbinding.”

“We adopted a virtual production model for the Spellbinding video, creating it entirely in the gaming engine; unreal, with digital avatars moving through fantastical worlds that play a key role in the ATUM storyline. Billy and I share an interest in the fusion of old-world elements with state of the art technology, and all the stars aligned on this video to break new ground.”

Also the announcement of the video comes ahead of The Smashing Pumpkins‘s highly anticipated North American THE WORLD IS A VAMPIRE TOUR, which starts at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on July 28.

Produced by Live Nation, the 27 date tour will feature special guests Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons as support on various dates, as well as some of the world’s biggest champions from the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), who will be competing in most cities.

THE WORLD IS A VAMPIRE TOUR has already sold out 30k plus capacity shows in Mexico City this year, as well in cities across Australia this year and is set to expand to more countries in the future. For more details go to: https://smashingpumpkins. com/tour/.

THE WORLD IS A VAMPIRE TOUR Dates

7/28 – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan – Las Vegas, NV

7/30 – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan – Las Vegas, NV

8/1 – USANA Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, UT*

8/3 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA*

8/5 – White River Amphitheatre – Auburn, WA*

8/6 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, OR*

8/7 – Toyota Amphitheatre – Wheatland, CA*

8/9 – FivePoint Amphitheatre – Irvine, CA*

8/10 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA*

8/11 – Yaamava’ Resort & Casino – Highland, CA**

8/13 – Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM^

8/15 – Dos Equis Pavillion – Dallas, TX^

8/16 – Walmart AMP – Rogers, AR^

8/17 – The Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL^

8/19 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL^

8/20 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL^

8/22 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC^

8/24 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ^

8/25 – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH^

8/30 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY^

8/31 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA^

9/2 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON^

9/3 – Canadian Tire Centre – Ottawa, ON^

9/5 – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

9/6 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI^^

9/8 – FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN^

9/9 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN^

^ w/ Interpol & Rival Sons

* w/ Stone Temple Pilots & Rival Sons

**w/ Stone Temple Pilots

^^ w/ Interpol