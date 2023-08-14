Foo Fighters Join Forces With Michael Buble For Live Performance Of “Haven’t Met You Yet”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 14th, 2023 - 2:27 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to consequence.net, during the Foo Fighters’s headlining performance at Outside Lands on August 12, lead singer Dave Grohl called up a fan from the audience who was holding a sign that read “I <3 Bublé.” Ironically enough, the fan was artist Michael Bublé himself. When arriving on stage, Bublé and Foo Fighters‘s performed the song “Haven’t Met You Yet” in front of the surprised crowd.

This motherfucker better know the song,” Grohl joked. Later on, the Foo Fighters’s frontman let fans in on the joke.

“We’ve been doing that thing where people from the audience come up and say ‘I know that fucking song,’ and they walk up and they know the first verse, they don’t know it. So this bad ass motherfucker and I’m not even kidding, flew in today from Argentina to fucking sing that song to you guys. Because there’s no such thing as taking a joke too far.”

Foo Fighters are scheduled to perform several festivals and headlining shows in both North and South America through the end of this year. People can find tickets to the bands upcoming shows here.