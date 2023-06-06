iHeartRadio Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Fall Out Boy, Foo Fighters, Sheryl Crow and More

Home News James Reed June 6th, 2023 - 3:23 PM

Photo: Boston Schulz

IHeartMedia has announced the lineup for the 2023 IHeartRadio Music Festival. The annual concert takes place on Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23 at Las Vegas’s most popular entertainment venue, T-Mobile Arena. This year, the two-day lineup for the IHeartRadio Music Festival will feature performances by Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, TLC, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and more. The event will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and will include collaborations and surprise performances.

“We’re particularly excited about this year’s lineup,” said Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia. “This is the only festival in the world with this range of genres — spanning all the styles you hear on our 860 stations and the iHeartRadio app. Each performer can sell out on their own, so it’s incredibly rare that you can see them all together on the same stage.”

Each night, the 2023 IHeartRadio Music Festival will broadcast live for fans via IHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. For the first time this year, Hulu will be the official streaming destination for the festival. Performances will be livestreamed exclusively to Hulu subscribers at no additional cost, and highlights will be available on-demand on Hulu in the weeks following the event.

“This is the most diverse festival in music, and we are excited to once again host a ‘Best in Class’ group of superstar artists to perform on the same stage,” said John Sykes, president of entertainment enterprises for iHeartMedia. “And, for the first time in our 13-year history, we are proud to partner with Hulu to bring this unforgettable live show to millions of fans across the country.”

Eligible Capital One cardholders will have priority access to presale tickets for the IHeartRadio Music festival beginning Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET through Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET or while presale tickets last. For presale tickets and more details, visit here.

Eligible Capital one cardholders can also add a Capital One Access Pass to their purchase. They will enjoy an exclusive cardholder pre-concert event featuring a private soundcheck performance by Fall Out Boy. This includes complimentary food, drinks, and more. Capital One Access Passes are limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.