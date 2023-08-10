Suburban Clampdown #4 Lineup Announced Featuring Biohazard, American Nightmare, 7 Seconds & More

Home News Skyy Rincon August 10th, 2023 - 3:44 PM

According to The PRP, recently reunited Brooklyn-based hardcore band Biohazard is set to headline Suburban Clampdown #4 alongside Reno-based 7 Seconds and Boston-based American Nightmare. The events are scheduled to take place later this year on Friday, December 1, Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3 at Garden AMP in Garden Grove, California.

Friday’s lineup consists of 7 Seconds, Adolescents, Fu Manchu, Dissension, One Less Zero, Not, Dead 77 and No Plan. Saturday will feature performances by classic era lineup Biohazard, Madball, Art of Shock, Major Pain, Deviated State, Cross Control and Whirlwind. Sunday’s lineup is slated to include American Nightmares, No Warning, More To Pride, Cancer Christ, Bent Blue and Darasuum. Tickets for the events will be available for purchase starting Friday, August 11.

In October 2022, it was reported that Biohazard would be reuniting for European festival appearances in 2023. In November, the band announced that they would be returning full force to write and record new music, which would mark their first new release in a decade. In mid-January, it was announced that the band would be performing at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in September.

The group’s original lineup which consists of guitarist and vocalist Billy Graziadei, guitarist Bobby Hambel, drummer Danny Schuler and bassist and vocalist Evan Seinfeld, played their first live show together in more than 12 years back in May at the Milwaukee Metal Fest in Wisconsin. Earlier this year, the group streamed two of their sold out concerts at the Irving Plaza in New York City on June 16 and 18.

