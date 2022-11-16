Biohazard’s Original Lineup Returns In Full Force With Plans To Write & Record First New Music In A Decade

Home News Federico Cardenas November 16th, 2022 - 11:39 PM

The pioneering Brooklyn-based hardcore punk band Biohazard has officially announced its return. After a nearly decade long hiatus, fans will soon be able to see the band’s original lineup together again, consisting of guitarist and vocalist Billy Gradziadei, bassist and vocalist Evan Seinfeld, guitarist Bobby Hambel and drummer Danny Schuler.

Since their original formation in 1987, Biohazard have made a name for themselves as one of the foremost pioneers of extreme and heavy music, fusing elements of punk, metal, hardcore and hip-hop to create a unique and intense sound. Speaking on the band’s return, Gradziadei says: “Over the years, we made some great music together and had so many incredible shows on some pretty amazing tours. After spending so much time and focus on Powerflo and my solo project BillyBio, things just fell in place at the right time and I decided it was the time to recapture that energy and go kick ass again with the original lineup of Biohazard with Danny, Bobby, and Evan!”

To kick off the band’s return to the live stage, Biohazard has announced a small set of tour dates set to take place in Summer 2023. The current list of tour dates, shown below, include dates in Poland, the Czech Republic, England and Holland.

Aug 4 – Czaplinek, Poland @ Pol’and’Rock Festival

Aug 10 – Jeromer, Czech Republic @ Brutal Assault

Aug 13 – Catton Park, England @ Bloodstock

Aug 19 – Eindhoven, Holland @ Dynamo Metalfest

On top of the band’s upcoming tour dates, Biohazard have also announced that they intend to return to the studio to produce new music at some point next year. Schuler says on the band’s return: “Life is short, things happen, and before you know it, it’s too late – that’s why I’m extremely grateful that we are getting the chance to do this again, forgiving the past and focusing on the future. I’ve missed the band and the great times we’ve had, and I’m looking forward to the shows, the travel, and seeing our friends all over the world again… This is gonna be awesome, let’s go!”

Hambel says: “I’m honored to perform with the band again. I can’t wait to get onstage with the guys and do what we do! I’m looking forward to traveling and playing live – see you out there!”

