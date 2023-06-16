Biohazard is Set To Stream Upcoming NYC Concerts With Original Band Lineup

Home News Parker Beatty June 16th, 2023 - 5:48 PM

If there’s one thing to celebrate about in 2023, it’s that Brooklyn harcore band Biohazard’s classic lineup has reunited and is performing again. The band, which is currently comprised of the original four members (Evan Seinfeld, Billy Graziadei, Danny Schuler, and Bobby Hambel), is set to play tonight and Sunday, June 16 and 18 respectively, at the Irving Plaza in New York City.

As BrooklynVegan.com reports, tonight’s show is currently sold out, however Sunday tickets are still available for purchase, and fans that can’t be in-person for Sunday’s set can pay to watch it livestreamed through Veeps.com. While tonight will only feature opening bands Indecision and King Nine, fans can expect a heap of performers for this Sunday, which will include Sworn Enemy, Sheer Terror, Fury of Five, Subzero, and Incendiary Device.

Back in the fall of 2022, Biohazard announced that the band was officially off hiatus and will be performing at a few European music festivals in August 2023, with the intention of recording new music later down the line. Now in 2023, the band has made their live return at Milwaukee Metal Fest in May, are playing tonight and Sunday at the Irving Plaza in NYC, and will return to the U.S. in the fall for Virginia’s Blue Ridge Rock Festival. The band’s vocalist and bassist Evan Seinfeld also doubled down on the potential for a new Biohazard album in a recent Instagram post, in which he also celebrated the reunion and thanked his supporters.