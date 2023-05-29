Original Biohazard Members Perform For The First Time In 12 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard May 29th, 2023 - 2:55 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, the original lineup of Biohazard performed their first show in 12 years on Friday, May 26 at the Milwaukee Metal Fest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The original lineup consists of guitarist/vocalist Billy Gradziadei, guitarist Bobby Hambel, drummer Danny Schuler and bassist/vocalist Evan Seinfeld. During Biohazard’s performance, fans went on social media to post clips of the concert.

This past January Schuler told Dan Shinder of Drum Talk TV how Biohazard came back together.

“We haven’t toured in about seven years, almost eight years. In about 2015, [that] was the last year of touring. We wrapped it up after that. We went in the studio to go do a record and things just kind of imploded; everybody’s a bunch of crazy personalities. In the ensuing years, we didn’t do anything as BIOHAZARD. And then about a year and a half ago, my brother, who lives in Torrance, California, was flying back home to New York to come see everybody. And he gets to the airport here, and he says to me, ‘You won’t believe who I saw at the airport.’ And I said, ‘Who was that?’ And he goes, ‘I saw Evan,’ the bass player from BIOHAZARD, Evan Seinfeld, who I hadn’t spoken to in 10 years.”

The drummer adds: “And they had a good conversation, and it was cordial. And he basically sent a message through my brother, ‘Tell Danny I said hi.’ So a week later, I’m going on vacation. I’m feeling good. I’m going down to the beach house here in [New] Jersey with my wife and my kids, and I said to my wife, ‘Maybe I should call him’ — you know, just bury the hatchet. Who cares anymore? Like everybody, COVID and all these people dying and all this stuff, it’s, like, who the hell cares about all that old stuff that made you mad. So my wife was, like, ‘Yeah, why don’t you give him a call? Don’t be an asshole. Call him.'”

Schuler continues with: “Anyway, long story short, I did call him and we spoke,” he continued. “And we just kind of buried the hatchet. And the other guys in the band, Bobby and Billy, had been speaking, and we’ve been speaking, and everybody just kind of started talking a little bit. And unfortunately, our former manager, Scott Koenig, who was out in Los Angeles, he passed away. And that was a real moment where it was, like, ‘Wow.’ Scott was with us from the beginning, and he was like a fifth member of the band. … That was in October of ’21. … I got that call. And the same week, another friend of ours from a band called DOG EAT DOG, our friend Sean Kilkenny passed away the same day as Scott.

The musician goes on with: “So it was two phone calls, two brothers, two great, close friends, like family, both passed at the same time. And for me, that was kind of one of those things where it’s just, like, who cares about all the negative bullshit in the past? Who cares? We’re still here. We did great stuff together. We created something cool. We should all be friends. And that was my thinking. And everyone kind of felt the same way. And that kind of was the beginning of how it started, getting the band together.”