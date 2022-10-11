Biohazard’s Classic Lineup To Reunite For European Festival Appearances In 2023

Home News Katherine Gilliam October 11th, 2022 - 5:40 PM

Vocalist Billy Graziadei, lead guitarist Bobby Hambel, drummer Danny Schuler, and bassist Evan Seinfeld, the classic lineup of retro band Biohazard, will reunite for an appearance at next year’s Bloodstock Open Air festival at Catton Park, Walton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom for the first time in more than six years, with the band failing to make a public appearance ever since Scott Roberts’ early departure at the height of the group’s success in February 2016. However, Biohazard, the heavy metal group known for fusing elements of hardcore punk with hip-hop, will come out of hiding and reappear as the headline act on the Sophie Lancaster stage on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

In addition to the band’s reunion at the Bloodstock Open Air Festival, Biohazard also plans to make an appearance at Dynamo Metalfest from August 19-20, 2023, in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Biohazard’s frequent reappearances are accompanied by rumors of the band’s actual permanent reunion. When addressing these rumors, Billy Grazadei said that the band members still talk often and that “during the pandemic, we were all discussing and had a heart-to-heart. And basically, the outcome was, like, life’s too short. If we don’t take away anything from this pandemic, it’s, like, if we’re going to do something, let’s put the band back together again” (Blabbermouth).

Only time will tell if the band’s reunion is just the beginning of greater things.

Listen to Biohazard’s Billy Graziadei’s BillyBio Lyric Video for his single “One Life to Live” here.

Watch BillyBio’s official music video for the same song here.