Reunited Original Biohazard Lineup To Perform at Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Biohazard, known for being one of the first acts to blend heavy metal and hardcore punk with hip-hop, reunited last year after bring inactive for over five years. They group has now announced their first United States performance of the year, scheduled to take place at Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Virginia this fall.

2023 marks their 35th anniversary together, and in celebration of their legacy, the original lineup—vocalist Billy Gradziadei, guitarist Bobby Hambel, bassist Evan Seinfeld and drummer Danny Schuler—are back together! Prior to their appearance in Virginia this September, they will perform at several international festivals over the summer.

Additionally, Biohazard will be releasing a documentary in honor of their 35 years together. The project is currently in the works and will include never-before-seen footage spanning four decades. The bandmembers have also expressed an interest in returning to the studio to record new material this year.

Graziadei said the following about the reunion: “Over the years, we made some great music together and had so many incredible shows on some pretty amazing tours. After spending so much time and focus on Powerflo and my solo project Billybio, things just fell in place at the right time and I decided it was the time to recapture that energy and go kick ass again with the original lineup of Biohazard with DannyBobby, and Evan!”

Hambel added: “I’m honored to perform with the band again. I can’t wait to get onstage with the guys and do what we do! I’m looking forward to traveling and playing live. See you out there!”

Seinfeld also shared his thoughts: “It’s been ten years since we all played together, and I’m in a huge place of gratitude for the opportunity to get back to the roots of BIOHAZARD and not only reconnect with the other guys, but also the fans. We’ve been through decades of madness, and it feels like the fantastic four are back together.”

Schuler concluded: “Life is short, things happen, and before you know it, it’s too late. That’s why I’m extremely grateful that we are getting the chance to do this again, forgiving the past and focusing on the future. I’ve missed the band and the great times we’ve had, and I’m looking forward to the shows, the travel, and seeing our friends all over the world again … This is gonna be awesome. Let’s go!” (Blabbermouth)

Biohazard 2023 tour dates (more to be announced soon):

Aug. 04 – Czaplinek, Poland – Pol’and’Rock Festival

Aug. 10 – Jeromer, Czech Republic – Brutal Assault

Aug. 13 – Catton Park, England – Bloodstock

Aug. 19 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Dynamo Metalfest

Sep. 7-10 – Alton, Virginia – Blue Ridge Rock Festival