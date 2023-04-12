Motionless In White and In This Moment Announces Summer 2023 Co-headlining Tour Dates

Motionless In White and GRAMMY® Award-nominated group In This Moment, two of the biggest names in hard rock, have announced a massive co-headlining tour of North America this summer with special guests Fit For A King and From Ashes To New. The two bands will alternate closing sets on each night of “The Dark Horizon Tour” as they play in arenas and amphitheaters all throughout the nation. The forthcoming tour is scheduled to begin on July 8 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, and end on August 19 at MVP Arena in Albany, New York.
Motionless In White, one of the celebrated and cinematic forces in rock is known for its unholy union of industrial metal dissonance, mesmerizing gothic pop bombast, and big-screen-worthy iconography. The band from Scranton, Pennsylvania’s industrial hinter, the band worked relentlessly to win over a devoted global audience, one record at a time.
Formed in 2004, the metalcore band is composed of Chris Motionless (vocals), Ricky Olson (guitar), Ryan Sitkowski (guitar), Vinny Mauro (drums), and Justin Morrow (bass), with previous guests including Bryan Garris of Knocked Loose, Caleb Shomo of Beartooth, and video game composer Mick Gordon.
Since the band’s formation in 2005, In the Moment’s frontwoman Maria Brink, co-founder and lead guitarist Chris Howorth, bassist Travis Johnson, guitarist Randy Weitzel, and Kent Dimmel have been supported by a devoted following. After almost two decades of creating innovative music, the band has become one of the most significant groups in the hard rock genre. The quintet has so far achieved six Gold and Platinum singles in addition to Blood (2012), a Gold-selling album, and three Top 25 Billboard Top 200 entries with Black Widow (2014), Ritual (2017), and other songs.
Metalheads across America won’t want to miss this show!
Motionless in White & In This Moment Tour Dates
Jul-8 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Jul-9 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks
Jul-11 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
Jul-13 – Cadott, WI – Rockfest*
Jul-14 – Grand Rapids, MI – Upheaval Festival*
Jul-15 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival
Jul-17 – East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt
Jul-18 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
Jul-19 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premiere Center
Jul-21 – Casper, WY – Ford Wyoming Center
Jul-22 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
Jul-23 – Missoula, MT – Big Sky Brewing Company
Jul-26 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort
Jul-27 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles
Jul-29 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park
Jul-30 – Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Aug-1 – Wichita, KS – Hartman Arena
Aug-2 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
Aug-4 – Council Bluffs, IA – KIWR’s Rockfest – Westfair Amphitheater
Aug-5 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater
Aug-6 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
Aug-8 – Memphis, TN – The Soundstage at Graceland
Aug-9 – Mobile, AL – Mobile Civic Center Arena
Aug-11 – Huntsville, AL – Propst Arena
Aug-12 – Asheville, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Center
Aug-13 – Corbin, KY – Corbin Arena
Aug-15 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center
Aug-16 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Expo Center
Aug-18 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug-19 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena