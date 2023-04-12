Motionless In White and In This Moment Announces Summer 2023 Co-headlining Tour Dates

Home News Dita Dimone April 12th, 2023 - 5:21 AM

Motionless In White and GRAMMY® Award-nominated group In This Moment, two of the biggest names in hard rock, have announced a massive co-headlining tour of North America this summer with special guests Fit For A King and From Ashes To New. The two bands will alternate closing sets on each night of “The Dark Horizon Tour” as they play in arenas and amphitheaters all throughout the nation. The forthcoming tour is scheduled to begin on July 8 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, and end on August 19 at MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

Motionless In White, one of the celebrated and cinematic forces in rock is known for its unholy union of industrial metal dissonance, mesmerizing gothic pop bombast, and big-screen-worthy iconography. The band from Scranton, Pennsylvania’s industrial hinter, the band worked relentlessly to win over a devoted global audience, one record at a time.

Formed in 2004, the metalcore band is composed of Chris Motionless (vocals), Ricky Olson (guitar), Ryan Sitkowski (guitar), Vinny Mauro (drums), and Justin Morrow (bass), with previous guests including Bryan Garris of Knocked Loose, Caleb Shomo of Beartooth, and video game composer Mick Gordon.

Since the band’s formation in 2005, In the Moment’s frontwoman Maria Brink, co-founder and lead guitarist Chris Howorth, bassist Travis Johnson, guitarist Randy Weitzel, and Kent Dimmel have been supported by a devoted following. After almost two decades of creating innovative music, the band has become one of the most significant groups in the hard rock genre. The quintet has so far achieved six Gold and Platinum singles in addition to Blood (2012), a Gold-selling album, and three Top 25 Billboard Top 200 entries with Black Widow (2014), Ritual (2017), and other songs.

Motionless in White & In This Moment Tour Dates

Jul-8 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Jul-9 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks

Jul-11 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

Jul-13 – Cadott, WI – Rockfest*

Jul-14 – Grand Rapids, MI – Upheaval Festival*

Jul-15 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival

Jul-17 – East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

Jul-18 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

Jul-19 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premiere Center

Jul-21 – Casper, WY – Ford Wyoming Center

Jul-22 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Jul-23 – Missoula, MT – Big Sky Brewing Company

Jul-26 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort

Jul-27 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles

Jul-29 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park

Jul-30 – Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

Aug-1 – Wichita, KS – Hartman Arena

Aug-2 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

Aug-4 – Council Bluffs, IA – KIWR’s Rockfest – Westfair Amphitheater

Aug-5 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater

Aug-6 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Aug-8 – Memphis, TN – The Soundstage at Graceland

Aug-9 – Mobile, AL – Mobile Civic Center Arena

Aug-11 – Huntsville, AL – Propst Arena

Aug-12 – Asheville, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Center

Aug-13 – Corbin, KY – Corbin Arena

Aug-15 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center

Aug-16 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Expo Center

Aug-18 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug-19 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena