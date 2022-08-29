In This Moment Announces New EP Blood 1983 For October 2022 Release, Shares Lead Single “Whore 1983”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 29th, 2022 - 4:28 PM

Los Angeles-based alternative metal band In This Moment has just announced the release of their forthcoming EP entitled Blood 1983. The extended play record will arrive later this year on October 21 via BMG. The band has also shared their lead single “Whore 1983” which offers a taste of what’s to come with the new record.

Frontwoman Maria Brink commented on the EP, offering, ““We are excited to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of our album ‘Blood’ by bringing this new EP to life. ‘Blood’ changed our lives and shifted our career in a way we will never forget,” She continued, adding, “We created this reimagined version because we wanted to give our beautiful fans something to be excited about. ‘Blood 1983’ is just that… we can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

In This Moment just kicked off their U.S. fall 2022 tour dates. The band’s next scheduled show is on Tuesday, August 30 at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado. They will then continue the trek with shows in Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Idaho, California, Nebraska, and Illinois.

After racking up a total of 38 performances, the tour will come to an end in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on October 22 at Eagles Ballroom. Several of the stops are festival appearances including Rocklahoma, Blue Ridge Rock Festival and Louder Than Life. The band will also thrill audiences before their official tour, two days prior to the kick off, they will perform at Riff Fest 2022 in Michigan. In spring, the group also participated in the Knotfest Roadshow alongside Jinjer, Cypress Hill and more.

Blood 1983 Tracklist

1. 1983

2. Adrenaline 1983

3. Burn 1983

4. Blood 1983

5. Whore 1983