In This Moment Shares Sultry New Song “I Would Die For You” Featured on John Wick Chapter 4 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

According to blabbermouth.net Lakeshore Records released John Wick: Chapter 4 – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on March 24 with the original score by Tyler Bates and Joel J. Richard.

Following the success of the first three installments of John Wick, both composers have returned with a masterclass of compositions which features a variety of instrumentation from piano, mandolin, acoustic and electric guitar, bass, harmonica orchestra, synths and percussion.

Other than the instrumentation, Bates also produced tunes that are performed by Lola Colette with Nick and Sam Wilkerson of the punk band White Reaper. Also the band In This Moment and artist Manon Hollander appear on the soundtrack as well.

In the article Bates tells Entertainment Weekly about what it was like working with In This Moment.

“‘I Would Die For You’ is a song that I wrote with Maria Brink and Chris Howorth of IN THIS MOMENT and [also] produced. Chad, literally, out of the blue, called me up, and he’s like, ‘Yo, Tyler, do you know this singer, I love her, Maria-something, she’s in this band, IN THIS…?’ I’m like, ‘IN THIS MOMENT?’ He said, ‘Yeah, that’s it!’ I said, ‘I’m actually working on their new record right now. They are real fans of ‘John Wick’, which is really cool.”