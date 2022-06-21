In This Moment Announce 10th Anniversary U.S. Tour Dates Featuring Nothing More, Sleep Token And Cherry Bombs

Home News Skyy Rincon June 21st, 2022 - 1:43 PM

Los Angeles-based alternative metal band In This Moment has announced their headlining U.S. tour dates featuring Nothing More, Sleep Token and Cherry Bombs. The tour is in honor of the 10th anniversary of their fourth studio album Blood which was released in 2012.

The tour will kick off on August 26 in Evansville, Indiana at the Old National Events Plaza. The trek will take them through Missouri, Montana, Iowa, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Idaho, California, Nebraska, and Illinois.

After racking up a total of 38 performances, the tour will come to an end in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on October 22 at Eagles Ballroom. Several of the stops are festival appearances including Rocklahoma, Blue Ridge Rock Festival and Louder Than Life. The band will also thrill audiences before their official tour, two days prior to the kick off, they will perform at Riff Fest 2022 in Michigan. In spring, the group also participated in the Knotfest Roadshow alongside Jinjer, Cypress Hill and more.

In This Moment 10th Anniversary Tour Dates Featuring Nothing More, Sleep Token & Cherry Bombs

8/26 — Evansville, Ind. @ Old National Events Plaza

8/27 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

8/28 — Clive, Iowa. @ Horizon Events Center

8/30 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ☨☨

9/1 — Lubbock, Texas @ Lonestar Events Center

9/2 — Dallas, Texas @ Southside Ballroom

9/3 — Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma ☨☨

9/6 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

9/8 — Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival ☨☨

9/9 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

9/10 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

9/13 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

9/14 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE – Outdoor stage

9/15 — Wallingford, Ct. @ Oakdale Theatre

9/17 — Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

9/18 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

9/20 — Columbus, Ohio @ Kemba Live

9/21 — Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora

9/23 — Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival ☨☨

9/24 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Center ☨☨

9/25 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live ☨

9/27 — Maplewood, Minn. @ Myth Live

9/28 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

9/30 — Great Falls, Mont. @ Centene Stadium

10/1 — Spokane, Wash. @ The Podium

10/3 — Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre

10/4 — Portland, Ore. @ Arlene Schinitzer Concert Hall

10/5 — Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre

10/7 — Garden City, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center

10/8 — Central Point, Ore. @ Bi-Mart Amphitheater

10/11 — San Diego, Calif. @ Observatory North Park

10/12 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

10/14 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

10/15 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

10/18 — Omaha, Neb. @ The Admiral

10/19 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Midland Theatre

10/21 — Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

10/22 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom

☨ – No Nothing More

☨☨ – Already announced and on sale now