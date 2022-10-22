In This Moment Shares Visualizer For “Adrenalize-1983”

Home News Gracie Chunes October 22nd, 2022 - 11:43 AM

Hard rock band In This Moment has released a visualizer for the song “Adrenalize 1983” from its new EP, “Blood 1983”. This EP commemorates the tenth anniversary of In This Moment’s gold-certified album “Blood” (2012) and is available digitally as well as CD via BMG.

The visualizer features an unidentifiable woman with bunny ears dancing to the song.

“Blood 1983” was co-produced by Tyler Bates and Dan Haigh, and mixed by Zakk Cervini. Bates said: “The collab between In This Moment, the inimitable Dan Haigh of Gunship and myself yielded an awesome reimagining of four of the band’s classic songs; leaning into synth wave and industrial music that has inspired all of us throughout our careers in music. We love it.”

Two months ago, In This Moment launched its “Blood 1983” tour with special guests Nothing More, Sleep Token and Cherry Bombs. Find tickets here. (Blabbermouth)

Stream “Adrenaline 1983” here.