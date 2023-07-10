In This Moment Debuts Two New Songs “Sacrifice” and “The Purge” During Tour Kickoff

According to revolvermag.com, on July 8 rock band In This Moment kicked off The Dark Horizons Tour with co-headliners Motionless in White and Maria Brink.
During their performance, In This Moment took the opportunity to debut their two new songs “Sacrifice” and “The Purge: at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
In addition to In This Moment and Motionless in White, The Dark Horizons Tour also features Fit for a King and From Ashes to New. The tour is scheduled to continue through August 19 where it will wrap at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York.
The Dark Horizon Tour Dates
7/11 Charleston, WV – Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
7/13 Cadott, WI – Rockfest
7/14 Grand Rapids, MI – Upheaval Festival (In This Moment only)
7/15 Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival
7/17 East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt
7/18 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
7/19 Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premiere Center
7/21 Casper, WY – Ford Wyoming Center
7/22 Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
7/23 Missoula, MT – Big Sky Brewing Company
7/26 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort
7/27 Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles
7/29 Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park
7/30 Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
8/1 Wichita, KS – Hartman Arena
8/2 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
8/4 Council Bluffs, IA – KIWR’s Rockfest – Westfair Amphitheater
8/5 Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater
8/6 Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
8/8 Memphis, TN – The Soundstage at Graceland
8/9 Mobile, AL – Mobile Civic Center Arena
8/11 Huntsville, AL – Propst Arena
8/12 Asheville, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Center
8/13 Corbin, KY – Corbin Arena
8/15 Evansville, IN – Ford Center
8/16 Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Expo Center
8/18 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
8/19 Albany, NY – MVP Arena