In This Moment Debuts Two New Songs “Sacrifice” and “The Purge” During Tour Kickoff

Home News Cait Stoddard July 10th, 2023 - 2:45 PM

According to revolvermag.com, on July 8 rock band In This Moment kicked off The Dark Horizons Tour with co-headliners Motionless in White and Maria Brink.

During their performance, In This Moment took the opportunity to debut their two new songs “Sacrifice” and “The Purge: at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

In addition to In This Moment and Motionless in White, The Dark Horizons Tour also features Fit for a King and From Ashes to New. The tour is scheduled to continue through August 19 where it will wrap at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

The Dark Horizon Tour Dates