Megadeth Announces Fall 2023 East Coast Tour Dates Featuring Biohazard

Home News Cait Stoddard July 11th, 2023 - 4:23 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to brooklynvegan.com, trash metal band Megadeth have announced new fall tour dates leading up to their performances at the music festivals Aftershock and Louder Than Life. Megadeth will be joined by the reunited classic lineup of Biohazard for the East Coast shows, which will happen in September.

Things kick off in Albuquerque before stopping at Virginia International Raceway Alton, Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino Ledyard, Windsor, Louisville and Plymouth. General tickets go on sale on Friday, July 14 at 10am local time through ticketmaster.com. Megadeth VIP Packages are available at megadeth.com/tour.

Megadeth’s latest album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! arrived last September through Tradecraft/UMG. The album debuted at number three on the Billboard 200, number one across Billboards Top Rock, Hard Rock and Alternative Albums charts. The record’s lead single “We’ll Be Back” was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance.

As for the original lineup of Biohazard, the band reunited for two sold out shows at Irving Plaza in New York City. In September, the band is slated to perform at Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Virginia along with Megadeth and others. Biohazard are reportedly working on a new studio album.

Megadeth Tour Dates

9/7 – Blue Ridge Rock Festival [Biohazard] – Alton, VA

9/9 – Blue Ridge Rock Festival [Megadeth] – Alton, VA

9/15 – Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course – Grantville, PA

9/16 – Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino – Mashantucket, CT

9/17 – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ

9/21 – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor – Windsor, ON