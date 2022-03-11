Dave Mustaine Reveals Anticipated Release Date For New Megadeth Album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!

Home News Mohammad Halim March 11th, 2022 - 2:53 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Dave Mustaine, known as the infamous lead vocalist, guitarist and the co-founder of the metal band Megadeth, reveals the anticipated announcement for the release date of the band’s newest album.

The new album, The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! is set to release, as Mustaine hopes, on July 8. This will be the 16th studio album that the band will release since the debut of their first album, Killing Is My Business… and Business Is Good! on June 12, 1985. Their last studio album, One Night In The Dystopia was released on August 28, 2018.

According to Loudwire, Mustaine will not be surprised if the album does delay little after July 8th, but “… but I think that would actually be worse than if it stayed where it was at”. Mustaine explains that due to the pandemic, setting up times for recording the album has been difficult.

Mustaine also reveals his inspiration for the album name in one of the tracks, “The Dogs of Chernobyl”. The title of the album is a reference to the evacuation and the nuclear apocalypse of Chernobyl, while the song talks about the events of the animals left behind. Mustaine claims that this song is the darkest in his newest album.

Mustaine also talks about his battle with cancer, stating that he has felt healthier since his diagnosis.

The artist also teased the new album to a lucky fan from the video app, Cameo. Mustaine sent a 12 second clip one of the featured songs “Life in Hell” last year.

Photo credit: Marv Watson