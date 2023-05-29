Iron Maiden Kicks Off Their Summer 2023 “The Future Past Tour” In Slovenia

Home News Jaden Johnson May 29th, 2023 - 8:42 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

On May 28th, Iron Maiden began their 2023 “The Future Past Tour” in Ljubljana, Slovenia at the Arena Stožice. The performance featured live debuts of songs from their 2021 studio album, Senjutsu, such as “Days Of Future Past”, “The Time Machine”, “Death Of The Celts” and “Hell On Earth”.

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to Blabbermouth, “The Future Past Tour” setlist focused on the band’s underperformed songs throughout their discography including songs from Senjutsu along with deep cuts from their 1986 LP Somewhere In Time. Most of the song’s being performed have not been performed live in over 10 years except for “Fear Of The Dark” and “Iron Maiden” which were the last two songs performed before the encore. The band played a total of 15 songs including an encore of the songs “Hell On Earth”, “The Trooper”, and “Wasted Years”.

The setlist:

Caught Somewhere In Time Stranger In A Strange Land . The Writing On The Wall Days Of Future Past The Time Machine The Prisoner Death Of The Celts Can I Play With Madness Heaven Can Wait Alexander The Great Fear Of The Dark Iron Maiden

Encore: