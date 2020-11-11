AC/DC Keep On Powering Along with New Song “Realize”

Home News Adam Benavides November 11th, 2020 - 8:11 PM

Air guitars and fist pumps throughout AC/DC's set.

Arena rock legends AC/DC have released a brand new single “Realize” ahead of their upcoming much-anticipated album Power Up. The new record will be released this Friday, November 13, on the Columbia Records label, marking the storied rock group’s seventeenth full-length studio effort.

“Realize” sees the power rockers, anchored by Angus Young, at their hard-blues-pop-metal rock best as their signature driving, lush guitar riffs thump behind Young’s grainy growl, all coming together for a triumphant conclusion of pure rock and roll power. The legendary group is right at home with the sound and dedicated fans will certainly appreciate the song’s sensibilities. The new track follows previous single “Shot in the Dark,” which was released last month and is also set to appear on POWER UP.

For the new record, the Australian rockers called in the services of famed rock producer Brendan O’ Brien, who also helmed the group’s last two records in 2008’s Black Ice and 2014’s Rock Or Bust. According to a press release, “POWER UP will be available in multiple configurations that will excite collectors and die-hard fans alike, including digital, CD, and deluxe versions.” The album’s limited edition, deluxe boxset is the “ultimate fan package” and features a button on the side that when pressed sees a “flashing neon AC/DC logo light up while the opening bars of ‘Shot In The Dark’ blast out of the built-in speaker.”

The box includes a full CD package, complete with a 20-page booklet featuring exclusive photos along with a USB charging cable, enabling the box to stay “powered up and on display.” The vinyl LP edition will be pressed on 180 gram vinyl and housed in a gatefold jacket. The vinyl release will also include various limited editions available at select retailers nationwide and the band’s store. POWER UP will be available on all digital and streaming platforms and is currently available for pre-sale. Last month, one of the band’s engineers confirmed the album will feature contributions from their late guitarist Malcom Young (founding member and brother of Angus), who passed away in 2017.

Photo credit: Owen Ela