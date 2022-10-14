Judas Priest Play “Genocide” For First Time In 40 Years

Home News Gracie Chunes October 14th, 2022 - 10:26 PM

On Thursday, October 13, Judas Priest launched the latest US leg of their “50 Heavy Metal Years” tour in Wallingford, Connecticut, and the night featured a few rarities, including the band’s first live performance of song “Genocide” in 40 years.

While the setlist offered a number of deep cuts, “Genocide” was the biggest surprise, as it was the first time the band performed the song since October 28th, 1982. With Judas Priest‘s seminal 1982 album Screaming for Vengeance celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, the band had teased that the album would get some love on this tour. (Consequence)

Judas Priest setlist on 10/13/22 is as follows:

The Hellion / Electric Eye

Riding on the Wind

Heading Out to the Highway

Jawbreaker

Never the Heroes

Beyond the Realms of Death

Judas Rising

You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’

Steeler

Between the Hammer and the Anvil

Halls of Valhalla

Firepower

Genocide

Screaming for Vengeance

Hell Bent for Leather

Breaking the Law

Living After Midnight