Judas Priest Play “Genocide” For First Time In 40 Years

On Thursday, October 13, Judas Priest launched the latest US leg of their “50 Heavy Metal Years” tour in Wallingford, Connecticut, and the night featured a few rarities, including the band’s first live performance of song “Genocide” in 40 years.
While the setlist offered a number of deep cuts, “Genocide” was the biggest surprise, as it was the first time the band performed the song since October 28th, 1982. With Judas Priest‘s seminal 1982 album Screaming for Vengeance celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, the band had teased that the album would get some love on this tour. (Consequence)
Judas Priest setlist on 10/13/22 is as follows:
The Hellion / Electric Eye
Riding on the Wind
Heading Out to the Highway
Jawbreaker
Never the Heroes
Beyond the Realms of Death
Judas Rising
You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’
Steeler
Between the Hammer and the Anvil
Halls of Valhalla
Firepower
Genocide
Screaming for Vengeance
Hell Bent for Leather
Breaking the Law
Living After Midnight