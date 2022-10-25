Judas Priest, Pantera & Rainbow Members Form Supergroup Elegant Weapons, Announce Debut Album

Home News Cait Stoddard October 25th, 2022 - 5:46 PM

Fans of metal music are in for a treat because Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner and Scott Travis on guitar, Pantera’s Rex Brown on bass and Rainbow’s and MSG’s Ronnie Romero vocalist have joined forces to become Elegant Weapons. Today, the band announced that their debut album Horns for a Halo will be released in Spring 2023 on Nuclear Blast. Also Judas Priest’s touring guitarist (and Firepower producer) Andy Sneap is in charge of the production of the band’s new album.

Earlier today in a press announcement Faulkner mentioned how important it is for him and Elegant Weapons to be working with Nuclear Blast Records.

“It’s exciting to be part of a label like Nuclear Blast that has such a rich history and level of respect among fans and the music industry. Monte Conner [Nuclear Blast VP A&R] knows Andy Sneap well, and Andy has always held Monte and label in very high regard. Monte has loved the record from the very early demo stages. It’s very valuable and important to me that the label I sign with understand and connect with the music.” said Faulkner

Faulkner and Travis are on the road with Judas Priest 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour. Judas Priest will be performing tonight in Waukegan Illinois and the tour will end on November 29 in Houston. Brown will start touring in December with the resurrected Pantera, featuring singer Philip Anselmo, along with guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante.

“I’ve always wanted to make a record with Travis outside of Priest. Add to that Rex Brown’s unmistakable tone and attitude is something special. Having those guys as the rhythm section is a guitar players dream. The icing on the cake was Ronnie Romero. One of the new breed of instantly classic vocalists, Ronnie brought a character and a swagger to the songs that is instantly iconic, making these songs his own.” said Faulkner