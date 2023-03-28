The Smashing Pumpkins Shares Fiery New Single “Spellbinding”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 28th, 2023 - 9:41 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Along with news of their upcoming tour, The Smashing Pumpkins have released their new single “Spellbinding” which received its radio debut this morning during a special live appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

As a whole, “Spellbinding” is great because it shows how The Smashing Pumpkins are still capable of creating amazing music. The instrumentation is well played by how the guitar riffs, keyboard notes and drum beats brings a screaming style of rock music the band is known for.

While listening, Billy Corgan‘s vocal performance fills the atmosphere with bittersweet noise due to how the singer’s powerful voice brings strong and passionate feelings people can relate to. “Spellbinding” gives listeners a taste of what the upcoming album will be like.

Atum will be released on May 5 and it will feature 33 tracks in three acts. Also the album is a sequel to 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/Machine of God. ATUM was written and produced by Corgan over the past four years.