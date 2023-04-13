The Smashing Pumpkins Tease Their Upcoming Tour in Music Video For ‘Empires”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 13th, 2023 - 5:43 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Ahead of the release of their highly anticipated album Atum and North American The World Is a Vampire Tour, The Smashing Pumpkins have shared the official music video for the tune “Empires.”

As a whole, the music video “Empires” gives an insight of how talented The Smashing Pumpkins are with their music because the solid guitar riffs brings a heavy vibe of hard rock and the drum playing truly captures how energetic the band is during a live performance. Also Billy Corgan‘s vocals are dynamic by how he is able to sing out the lyrics in true vocal form.

Also the music video continues to make waves on radio, being the number one most added song to Active Rock. The Smashing Pumpkins‘s tune “Spellbinding” is also currently the number one most added to Alternative Rock. Atum is set for release on May 5 and is the sequel to 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/Machine of God.

The Smashing Pumpkins first emerged out of Chicago in 1988, the world had never heard a band quite like them. The band spun together rock, pop, shoe-gaze, metal, goth, psychedelia, and electronic into a kaleidoscope of saccharine melodies, fuzzy distortion, bombastic orchestration, incendiary fretwork, eloquent songcraft and unshakable hooks.

As a result, the band has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and collected two Grammy Awards, two Mtv Vmas and an American Music Award. Their catalog is highlighted by the platinum albumGish, the quadruple-platinum album Siamese Dream, diamond-certified album Mellon Collie, the Infinite Sadness, platinum album Adore and gold album Machina/The Machines of God.