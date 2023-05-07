The Smashing Pumpkins Release Final Act of Atum, Announce Summer 2023 The World Is a Vampire Tour Dates

Home News Ronan Ruiz May 7th, 2023 - 3:15 PM

The Smashing Pumpkins have released ATUM, their highly anticipated new album. The album is a sequel to Mellon Collie from 1995 and Machina/Machine of God from 2000. ATUM features 33 tracks in 3 acts, having been written and produced by Billy Corgan for 4 years. The album releases alongside a special edition boxset, including the 33-track album and 10 unreleased songs.

Tracklist:

Disc 1

01 ATUM

02 Butterfly Suite

03 The Good in Goodbye

04 Embracer

05 With Ado I Do

06 Hooligan

07 Steps in Time

08 Where Rain Must Fall

09 Beyond the Vale

10 Hooray!

11 The Gold Mask

Disc 2

01 Avalanche

02 Empires

03 Neophyte

04 Moss

05 Night Waves

06 Space Age

07 Every Morning

08 To the Grays

09 Beguiled

10 The Culling

11 Springtimes

Disc 3

01 Sojourner

02 That Which Animates the Spirit

03 The Canary Trainer

04 Pacer

05 In Lieu of Failure

06 Cenotaph

07 Harmageddon

08 Fireflies

09 Intergalactic

10 Spellbinding

11 Of Wings

This releases shortly after The Smashing Pumpkins announced their North American The World is a Vampire Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the show starts on Friday, July 28, and features guests Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots, and Rival Sons across several shows, as well as several world champions from the National Wrestling Alliance.

The Smashing Pumpkins Tour Dates

28/07/23 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

30/07/23 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

01/08/23 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Ampitheatre

03/08/23 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Ampitheatre

05/08/23 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

06/08/23 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

07/08/23 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

09/08/23 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

10/08/23 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

11/08/23 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Resort & Casino

13/08/23 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

15/08/23 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavillion

16/08/23 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

17/08/23 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater

19/08/23 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

20/08/23 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

22/08/23 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

24/08/23 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

25/08/23 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

30/08/23 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

31/08/23 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

02/09/23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

03/09/23 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

06/09/23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/09/23 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

09/09/23 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center