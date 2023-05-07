The Smashing Pumpkins Release Final Act of Atum, Announce Summer 2023 The World Is a Vampire Tour Dates

The Smashing Pumpkins have released ATUM, their highly anticipated new album. The album is a sequel to Mellon Collie from 1995 and Machina/Machine of God from 2000. ATUM features 33 tracks in 3 acts, having been written and produced by Billy Corgan for 4 years. The album releases alongside a special edition boxset, including the 33-track album and 10 unreleased songs.
Tracklist:
Disc 1
01 ATUM
02 Butterfly Suite
03 The Good in Goodbye
04 Embracer
05 With Ado I Do
06 Hooligan
07 Steps in Time
08 Where Rain Must Fall
09 Beyond the Vale
10 Hooray!
11 The Gold Mask
Disc 2
01 Avalanche
02 Empires
03 Neophyte
04 Moss
05 Night Waves
06 Space Age
07 Every Morning
08 To the Grays
09 Beguiled
10 The Culling
11 Springtimes
Disc 3
01 Sojourner
02 That Which Animates the Spirit
03 The Canary Trainer
04 Pacer
05 In Lieu of Failure
06 Cenotaph
07 Harmageddon
08 Fireflies
09 Intergalactic
10 Spellbinding
11 Of Wings
This releases shortly after The Smashing Pumpkins announced their North American The World is a Vampire Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the show starts on Friday, July 28, and features guests Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots, and Rival Sons across several shows, as well as several world champions from the National Wrestling Alliance.
See The Smashing Pumpkins’ Tour dates below, and find more details here.
Photo credit: Alyssa Fried.
The Smashing Pumpkins Tour Dates
28/07/23 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
30/07/23 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
01/08/23 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Ampitheatre
03/08/23 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Ampitheatre
05/08/23 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
06/08/23 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
07/08/23 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
09/08/23 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
10/08/23 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
11/08/23 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Resort & Casino
13/08/23 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
15/08/23 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavillion
16/08/23 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
17/08/23 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater
19/08/23 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
20/08/23 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
22/08/23 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
24/08/23 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
25/08/23 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
30/08/23 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
31/08/23 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
02/09/23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
03/09/23 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
06/09/23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/09/23 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
09/09/23 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center