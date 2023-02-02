Smashing Pumpkins Announces Spring 2023 The World Is A Vampire Festival Tour Dates; Each Date to Have a Full Wrestling Match

Home News Cait Stoddard February 2nd, 2023 - 4:41 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

According to consequence.net rock bad Smashing Pumpkins will be bringing The World is a Vampire Festival to Australia in April. The festival will feature the acts Jane’s Addiction, Amyl And The Sniffers, RedHook, Battlesnake and other local acts. The following tour dates support Smashing Pumpkins’s three part rock opera album ATUM.

In addition to The World Is A Vampire Festival, each tour date will have professional wrestling matches between Smashing Pumpkins’s lead singer Billy Corgan’s NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) and the WAOA (Wrestling Alliance Of Australia).

According to wrestlinginc.com Corgan bought NWA in 2017 and the singer will be celebrating five years as the official owner of the company on October 1. Although Corgan is the owner, he does not have the full access of all the tapes from NWA’s 70 plus years.

During an interview with NBC Sports Boston Corgan gives a clear explanation on why he doesn’t have access to those tapes.

“I don’t own any part of the NWA library. The NWA in its heyday was probably owned by seven different companies, so most of those libraries are owned by the WWE. There are some other libraries that aren’t owned by the WWE, but those people don’t intend on selling. I control what is called the NWA Houston Library, but I have not yet exploited that.”

Before before to Australia Smashing Pumpkins will bring the tour to Mexico on March 4 where they will be joined by the acts Interpol, Turnstile, Peter Hook & The Light, Deafheaven and more. Also the band is set to appear at the BottleRock Festival at Napa Valley, California in May.

The World is a Vampire Festival Tour Dates

3/04 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

4/15 – Wollongong, AU – Stuart Park

4/16 – Bribie Island, AU – Sandstone Point

4/18 – Sydney, AU – Hordern Pavilion

4/19 – Newcastle, AU – Entertainment Centre

4/22 – Mornington Peninsula, AU – Hastings Foreshore

4/23 – Ballarat, AU – Kryal Castle *

4/26 – Adelaide, AU – Entertainment Centre

4/27 – Port Melbourne, AU – PICA

4/28 – Penrith, AU – Nepean Aerospace Park

4/30 – Gold Coast, AU – Broadwater Parklands