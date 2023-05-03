Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Reveals Class of 2023 Inductees Including Kate Bush, Rage Against The Machine, Willie Nelson and More

Home News Roy Lott May 3rd, 2023 - 4:33 PM

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its history-making inductees for the class of 2023. Rage Against The Machine, Kate Bush, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Sheryl Crow and the Spinners will be inducted. Along with the inductees, additional awards will also be given out through the night. The Musical Excellence Award is going to perennial nominee Chaka Khan, as well as Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin, while the Musical Influence Award is going to DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray. The late Soul Train host Don Cornelius is getting the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

“I have to admit I’m completely shocked at the news of being inducted into the Hall of Fame!” Kate Bush said in a statement. “It’s something I just never thought would happen.” She adds, “Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me. It means a great deal that you would think of me. It’s such a huge honour. Now as part of the initiation ceremony I get to find out about the secret handshake… there is one, right?”

Rage Against The Machine also reacted to the news in a lengthy statement. “It is a surprising trajectory for us to be welcomed into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 1991 four people in Los Angeles formed a musical group to stand where sound and solidarity intersect. We called ourselves Rage Against The Machine.” They add “Many thanks to the Hall of Fame for recognizing the music and mission of Rage Against The Machine. We are grateful to all of the passionate fans, the many talented co-conspirators we’ve worked with an all the activists, organizers, rebels and revolutionaries past, present and future who have inspired our art.

Missy Elliott also makes history with her induction as she is the first female rapper to be inducted in to the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.

The 2023 Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony will take place on November 3 in Brooklyn, NY. It will be broadcasted on HBO.