My Morning Jacket Cover Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” at Bonnaroo

James Reed June 20th, 2023 - 2:32 PM

My Morning Jacket made their latest appearance at Bonnaroo when they debuted a cover of Kate Bush’s resurgent hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” during their late-night performance on Saturday.

They provided their own take on the song with vibrant guitars and Jim James’ inclusive vocals standing in contrast to Bush’s more sensitive delivery. My Morning Jacket added a cover to their repertoire to be heard. Watch the performance below.

My Morning Jacket also debuted their version of Traffic’s “Feelin’ Alright?” and paid tribute to late Fleetwood Mac keyboardist/vocalist Christine McVie when James included lyrics from “Songbird” into “Phone Went West” from their 2001 sophomore album, At Dawn.

“Runing Up That Hill” saw a massive rise in popularity last year after a prominent placement in Stranger Things Season 4. In addition to achieving a new peak of No. 1 in the UK, the track became Bush’s first Top 5 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 nearly four decades after its release.

Earlier this month, My Morning Jacket celebrated one of their most told Bonnaroo appearances by releasing a live recording of their 2004 performance on vinyl. Their most recent studio album, My Morning Jacket, was released in 2021

“Mahgeetah” is one of six songs featured on My Morning Jacket’s 2003 LP It Still Moves to make their setlist at Bonnaroo 2023. Others were the beloved “Golden,” “Dancefloors,” “Steam Engine” complete with drum outro, set-closing “Run Thru” and the iconic “One Big Holiday.” The latter ended the night as part of the evening’s encore along with “Touch Me I’m Going To Scream Pt. 1” and “Lay Low.” In addition to “Lay Low,” 2005’s Z was represented at ‘Roo ’23 by a run of “Gideon,” “Off The Record” and “Wordless Chorus” that followed the opening song with “Evil Urges” falling between the last two mentioned.

My Morning Jacket will continue touring North America throughout 2023. Tickets are available now via Stubhub.