Kate Bush Breaks Three Guinness World Records with “Running Up That Hill”

Skyy Rincon June 30th, 2022 - 1:04 PM

English singer-songwriter and record producer Kate Bush has seen a recent surge in the popularity of her 1985 single “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God).” According to NME, the song has broken three Guinness World Records, earning Bush the UK titles for Oldest female artist to reach Number One, Longest time for a track to reach Number One on the UK’s Official Singles Chart and Longest gap between Number Ones.

Cher previously held the title for oldest female chart-topper with her 1998 hit “Believe.” She responded to the news with positivity and grace, congratulating Bush on the achievement, tweeting: “Bravo Kate, records are meant 2 be broken! Remember back in the day, when women had short sell by dates!? We had 2 fight our way through the testosterone curtain & we did it so the girls who came after us could sing as long as they want to.”

The revival of the song’s popularity is due to its use on the fourth season of Netflix’s popular drama series Stranger Things. Since then, the song has seen record streams and has become a viral sound on TikTok and Instagram reels. The track has also received multiple renditions over the years from Meg Myers, Placebo Chromatics and more recently Halsey, who covered the song live during their Governors Ball set.

The singer has shared a statement on her personal blog thanking fans for supporting the song as well as expressing her fondness for the show. Bush also gave a rare interview to discuss the song’s success.