Halsey Covers Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” Live During Governor’s Ball Performance

Halsey also cannot get enough of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.” At their headlining Governor’s Ball set this past weekend, they performed a cover of the classic 80s track. I’m sorry guys, I just had to do it!” Halsey joked after performing it. Check out the cover below.

“Running Up That Hill” has been gaining momentum since its appearance in the fourth season of the critically-acclaimed Netflix show Stranger Things. The song shortly became Bush’s highest-charting song ever on the Billboard 100, landing in the Top 10 despite it being released over 30 years ago. Bush issued a statement regarding the newfound love of the song. “Because of this, Running Up That Hill is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song.” The second volume of the fourth season releases on July 1.

Halsey also performed their latest song “So Good,” which they had an issue with releasing at first due to their record label not wanting to release it unless a viral TikTok were made from them. Oher artists at Governor’s Ball last weekend included J.Cole, Kid Cudi, Jazmine Sullivan, Japanese Breakfast and Denzel Curry.