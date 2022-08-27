Tori Amos Covers Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” In Medley With “Bliss”

Home News Finneas Gregory August 27th, 2022 - 4:27 PM

Award-winning musician Tori Amos recently covered the ultra-popular Kate Bush song “Running Up That Hill” in a medley alongside Amos’ song “Bliss” off of her 1999 album To Venus And Back at a recent concert at Orpheum in Los Angeles. Though covers of “Running Up That Hill” have been numerous lately, following the song’s prominent role in season 4 of the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, Amos has been performing “Running Up That Hill” for a long time. According to an article from Brooklyn Vegan, “Running Up That Hill” has been an occasional part of her repertoire since 1996, often paired with Amos’ songs in a medley format, as was the case for the recent Los Angeles cover.



Musically, Amos’ cover of “Running Up That Hill” is incredible, keeping the vital elements of the song while adding a unique spin that meshes perfectly with “Bliss.”

Aside from this recent cover, Amos has been incredibly busy. In the spring of this year, Amos embarked upon a recently concluded tour in support of her new album Ocean to Ocean, which visited 31 cities.

Last February, Amos announced that she was teaming up with Z2 comics to create a graphic novel of 24 stories based on songs from Amos’ debut album, Little Earthquakes, which is set to release in September 2022.

Overall, both fans of Amos and fans of Bush are sure to enjoy Amos’ stellar and fresh take on “Running Up That Hill,” and are likely waiting to see what Amos will do next with this timeless 80s classic.