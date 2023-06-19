Taylor Swift Performs “Seven” Alongside Aaron Dessner For The First Time

Home News Cait Stoddard June 19th, 2023 - 4:49 PM

According to stereogum.com, artist Taylor Swift was in Pittsburgh for two nights at the Acrisure Stadium and during her during her surprise songs segment on June 17, the singer brought out Aaron Dessner to perform the track “seven” live in concert for the first time.

Swift called Dessner a “soul-mate collaborator” and Swift also called out all the “amazing dads” in the audience in honor of Father’s Day.

“I was thinking about the song we were gonna play, because — and I’m not trying to brag — I have a really incredible dad. This song we’re gonna play is about having really fond memories of childhood, and growing up in Pennsylvania. I always wanted to play this song in Pennsylvania.”

“Another video of seven @taylorswift13 @aarondessner @taylornation13 #TSTheErasTour #seven #Folklore #PittsburghTSTheErasTour #Swiftie #TaylorSwift #ErasTourPittsburgh.”

Previously Dessner showed up during The Eras Tour in Nashville and he will also emerge at Swift’s tour stops in his hometown of Cincinnati in a few weeks. While onstage with Swift, Dessner alluded to the sports rivalry between Pittsburgh and his own city: “I come from down the river in a rival city.”

The other surprise songs from weekend shows were “The Story Of Us,” “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” and “The Last Time.” “Mr. Perfectly Fine” os a vault track on Fearless (Taylor’s Version.)

Taylor Swift singing Mr. Perfectly Fine on the guitar for the first surprise song of Pittsburgh Night 1! #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/uoWG7lXQ9z — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) June 17, 2023

“Taylor Swift singing Mr. Perfectly Fine on the guitar for the first surprise song of Pittsburgh Night 1! #TSTheErasTour.”