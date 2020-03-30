Michael Stipe Shares Demo of New Song “No Time For Love Like Now” Made in Collaboration with Aaron Dessner of The National

Home News Drew Feinerman March 30th, 2020 - 2:12 PM

Michael Stipe, former lead singer of alt rock band R.E.M, released a new demo over the week “No Time For Love Like Now,” a collaboration with The National’s Aaron Dessner, according to Consequence of Sound. It appears Stipe may have released the song as a morale booster for fans during social isolation, writing in the description of the Youtube video, “First take! A new song with Aaron Dessner. This is the demo track. Echoing Love xxx Michael.”

Whether the song is meant to echo all of our feelings during this time of social distancing or not, it certainly feels like it. Stipe’s natural ability to inject emotion into his vocals is on display in this song, as he gives his listeners reason to hold onto hope and wait for a better time.

While Stipe’s career as a solo artist has not been long, there is no denying the singer’s greatness as a frontman, and thus reason to expect any different on his own. He released his debut solo single “Your Capricious Soul” on October 5th of last year, and his second, “Drive to the Ocean,” on January 3rd of this year, along with an accompanying music video.

Although Dessner is a key member of The National, he also often branches out on his own, and collaborates with other artists on a semi regular basis. He has worked with the likes of Justin Vernon of Bon Iver and Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie among others, and was set to headline MusicNOW in Cincinatti, Ohio, with his band Big 37d03d Machine. However, with the spread of the coronavirus causing cancellations of all public gatherings, it is up in the air whether the festival will take place in early May.

Listen to Michael Stipe and Aaron Dessner’s “No Time For Love Like Now” below:

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried