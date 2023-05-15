Taylor Swift Tells Security to “Stop” Bothering Fan At Show

Home News Jaden Johnson May 15th, 2023 - 7:43 PM

In a heated altercation between security and concert goers, Taylor Swift made sure to defend the safety and comfort of her fans at her recent Philadelphia show. With a sold out show and the excitement of her beloved “Swifties”, many attendees began to stand on the barricade for a better view.



Following that, Security started to forcibly remove fans from the barricade, one fan taking to twitter to say, “We weren’t throwing anything, we weren’t screaming anything insane, she was fully coming over to dance and sing with us and it resulted in security being extremely aggressive for no reason”.

Seeing the unnecessary physical force against fans, Swift began to alert security that she is okay and that the fans were not doing anything wrong. While performing “Bad Blood” she yelled, “She’s fine, she wasn’t doing anything!”, as security attempted to remove fans from the barricade.

It seems that security resorted to physical force before even altering attendees that standing on the barricade was an issue, many fans on twitter calling their behavior “aggressive” and that this physical assertion was an obvious power trip, the same fan tweeting, “It’s really scary how every single man had a power trip towards every single women who was standing on the barricades. all the men didn’t even hesitate to touch us to move us and they were very very aggressive when they were doing it”.

taylor was yelling at a security guard because they fully kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move — cheyenne (@jackandtaylor) May 14, 2023