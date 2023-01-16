The National Hint At New Album With Features From Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift And Sujan Stevens

Home News Cait Stoddard January 16th, 2023 - 7:54 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to pitchfork.com The National have been teasing about something new. Lead singer Matt Berninger and his fellow band mates went on social media to share the new teaser clip, which shows the vocalist at a piano bench with a coffee mug and a copy of the classic Mary Shelley novel Frankenstein. In the clip, Berninger turns to face the camera as a sparse piano line plays in the background.

Also the post includes a link to a password-protected section of the band’s website www.americanmary.com/lp9. Stereogum.com have reported that fans have discovered the password “EVIL FOREBODINGS” grants them access to a web page which featured a short video clip with audio from two new songs.

The clip shows a shot of an open book with text that’s similar to Shelley’s original novel but with a couple of differences. The page is written in the style of a letter with a famous addressee: “To Mrs. Bridgers, England” and it also mentions people named “Taylor” and “Uncle Sufjan.”

As for the video, it is soundtracked by clips of two new songs where the first clip features Berninger’s voice over the same piano line included in their social media post while the second features a drum machine and guitar lines.