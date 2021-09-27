Eddie Vedder Forms Last Minute Band During Ohana Festival Performance

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 27th, 2021 - 11:53 AM

Eddie Vedder stepped in last minute for Kings of Leon at the Ohana Festival, and spontaneously created a band with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, ex-Chili Peppers guitarist/current Pearl Jam touring member Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Pino Palladino, Glen Hansard, and Andrew Watt. Kings of Leon were forced to cancel their headlining set at Ohana Festival due to the death of the Followill brothers’ mother and the festival’s founder, Eddie Vedder, managed to stepped in as a last-minute replacement with his impromptu band, now deemed Eddie Vedder and The Earthlings, which is a nod to Vedder’s upcoming solo album Earthlings.

According to consequence.net, the newly formed band started their set with “performances of R.E.M.’s ‘Drive’ and Pearl Jam’s ‘Long Road,’ Vedder offered his condolences by playing KOL’s 2003 track ‘Molly’s Chambers.’ He then offered the first public performance of his new solo single ‘Long Way,’ and was joined by his 17-year-old daughter, Olivia, for a rendition of ‘My Father’s Daughter,’ from the Flag Day soundtrack.” The band also returned on Saturday for another set at the festival.

Watch these fan recorded videos of the set:

The move to do covers and include Red Hot Chili Pepper band members as part of his performance is not surprising, as Vedder has been collaborating with them on Prince and Jimi Hendrix covers over the last few months as well. The Red Hot Chili Peppers have also recently sold their entire catalog of songs to Hipgnosis Songs Fund for a reported over 140 million dollars.

Setlist:

Drive (R.E.M. cover)

Long Road (Pearl Jam song)

Molly’s Chambers (Kings of Leon cover)

Porch (Pearl Jam song)

Long Way

Tender Mercies

My Father’s Daughter (Olivia Vedder cover) (with Olivia Vedder)

I’m One (The Who cover)

Corduroy (Pearl Jam song)

Precious (Pretenders cover)

Purple Rain (Prince cover) (with Josh Klinghoffer) (on vocals & guitar)

Photo Credit Stephen Hoffmeister