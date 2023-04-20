Foo Fighters Announces New Album But Here We Are for June 2023 Release and Shares New Single “Rescued”

Home News Dita Dimone April 20th, 2023 - 1:14 PM

Photo: Boston Schulz

Foo Fighters announce a new album and share single, “Rescued,” their first new music since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022. After a year of tremendous loss, personal soul-searching, and bittersweet memories, Foo Fighters return with “But Here We Are,” out June 2 on Roswell Records/RCA Records.

“But Here We Are” is a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything the Foo Fighters have been through over the past year, a testament to the healing power of music, friendship, and family. But Here We Are is bold and authentic, opening with the lead single “Rescued,” the first of 10 songs that cover the emotional spectrum from anger and sadness to calm and acceptance, and everything in between.

Produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, the 11th Foo Fighters album is almost as much the first chapter in the band’s new life. But Here We Are is the voice of brothers who found refuge in the music that united them 28 years ago, sonically conveying the innocence of the band’s 1995 debut, shaped by decades of maturity and depth, The process is equally therapeutic, like a continuation of life.

Formed in Seattle in 1994, the American rock band known as the ‘Foo Fighters’ is best remembered for their self-titled debut album which was released in 1995. The project was initially started by Dave Grohl, formerly of Nirvana, who played both vocals and guitar himself. After his success with this endeavor, he put together a lineup that consisted of Nate Mendel on bass guitar, William Goldsmith on drums, and Pat Smear on guitar. By 1999 these members had either departed or been replaced to form the group’s core lineup which contained Grohl (vocals/guitar), Mendel (bass), Chris Shiflett (guitar), and Taylor Hawkins (drums). Then years later 2005 saw Pat Smear rejoining while Rami Jaffee made it onto keyboards in 2017. Together they’ve become one of the biggest bands in rock history.

“But Here We Are” is available for preorder now; all preorders include “Rescued” as a bonus. Listen to the song below.

The album’s tracklist: