Suki Waterhouse & Belle and Sebastian Release New Song “Every Day’s A Lesson In Humility”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 13th, 2023 - 3:34 PM

Photo Credit: Kaylyn Olver

According to stereogum.com, last year actress Suki Waterhouse released her debut album I Can’t Let Go on Sub Pop and then last fall Waterhouse followed up with the Milk Teeth EP.

Now, the artist has released her contribution to the label’s Singles Club series, which is a collaboration with the band Belle And Sebastian called “Every Day’s A Lesson In Humility.”

“Every Day’s A Lesson In Humility” was written by Waterhouse and produced by B&S. As a whole, the ditty is lovely due to how the instrumentation brings a catchy vibe of pop music while Waterhouse serenades the air with her bittersweet melodic voice. “Every Day’s A Lesson In Humility” can leave people whistling along while the music is blaring from their speakers.

Waterhouse just finished her headline tour earlier this year and starred as Karen Sirko in Daisy Jones & The Six. The artist has planned appearances at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Ohana Festival later this year.

After the release of their 2023 LP Late Developers, Belle and Sebastian took a hiatus from touring due to frontman Stuart Murdoch’s health issues but the band are back touring this summer.