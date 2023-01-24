Belle and Sebastian Cancels 2023 Tour Dates Due to Stuart Murdoch’s Health

Home News Cait Stoddard January 24th, 2023 - 12:41 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to pitchfork.com indie pop group Belle and Sebastian have canceled their upcoming North American tour due to the health of band member Stuart Murdoch. Earlier today Murdoch wrote a Twitter post to further explain why the tour was cancelled.

Thanks to everyone who bought tickets for the shows and for those of you who’ve reached out with love and support recently. We hope to be playing to you all soon. pic.twitter.com/Sjw7WL43S2 — belle & sebastian (@bellesglasgow) January 24, 2023

“As you might be aware my health took a dive around November 2022. While I am hoping that I will improve over the coming months, we felt it would be a safer route to cancel this tour and leave a clear path to recovery, rather than take a risk and have to cancel at the last minute.”

Belle and Sebastian announced the tour last October and it was set to start in Mexico at the end of April. The group have not mentioned when the shows will be rescheduled. Belle and Sebastian dropped their newest album, Late Developers, earlier this month after last year’s A Bit of Previous.

